MSC Divina Approved by CDC, to Sail From Port Canaveral on Sept. 16

MSC Cruises has announced that its MSC Divina has received approval from the CDC for its Conditional Sailing Certificate, following the successful completion of a simulated voyage last week.

With approval granted, the MSC Divina is set to become MSC Cruises’ 11th ship to resume cruising globally, as well as the company’s first to set sail from its new homeport, Orlando/Port Canaveral.

“After officially resuming cruises from the U.S. with the MSC Meraviglia in early August, we are thrilled to cross another significant milestone toward bringing our entire fleet back to sea around the world for safe, relaxing and enjoyable cruises,” said Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “In the U.S. in particular, the MSC Divina’s restart will bring us into an entirely new, easily accessible embarkation destination, providing our guests with more choice when cruising with us to popular destinations in The Bahamas and Caribbean, including our stunning new private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.”

With MSC Divina’s upcoming restart, MSC Cruises’ guests can select from a variety of three-, four- and seven-night itineraries from two embarkation ports in Florida: Miami and Orlando/Port Canaveral.

Following MSC Divina’s restart, the MSC Meraviglia will add seven-night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

All cruises will continue to operate under MSC Cruises’ health and safety protocol – including testing measures, vaccine requirements, mask-wearing, social distancing, enhanced sanitization and more. MSC Cruises itineraries from Florida ports also feature stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

With ships docking at the island from early morning into the evening – and often overnight – guests can enjoy the two miles of pristine, white-sand beaches and activities including stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, wave runner rides and more, MSC said.