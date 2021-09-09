Tarragona

Disney Announces New Sailing Dates for Magic, Wonder and Fantasy

disney magic

Disney Cruise Line has announced sailing restart updates for the Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder.

According to the updates, the Disney Magic will now sail out of Miami, Florida beginning Oct. 28, 2021, with mostly four- and five-night sailings. Four-night sailings will feature stops in The Bahamas. Five-night sailings will feature stops in The Bahamas and Mexico.

This update means that the Disney Magic voyages on Oct. 21 and Oct. 24, 2021, have been cancelled. Guests who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a full refund or a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

On Nov. 5, 2021, the Disney Wonder will depart San Diego on a 14-night fully-vaccinated sailing through the Panama Canal to Galveston.

Disney has also announced that the Disney Wonder will be resuming operation with three- and four-night itineraries beginning Oct. 1, 2021. Three-night sailings will feature a stop at Ensenada, Mexico and a day at sea, while four-night sailings will feature two days at sea and a stop at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The update means that the Disney Wonder sailings departing on Sept. 24 and Sept. 26, 2021, have been cancelled. Disney Cruise Line said that it will send an email outlining details and next steps to impacted guests and travel agents. Guests who have booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.

Additionally, Disney said that the Disney Fantasy will resume seven-night and longer voyages from Port Canaveral, Florida, with stops in The Bahamas and Mexico, beginning Oct. 9, 2021.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

BluGlacier

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide