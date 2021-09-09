Oceania Cruises Unveils Inaugural Season For New Vista

Oceania Cruises has unveiled the the first season of itineraries for the Vista, the line's newest ship launching in 2023.

The 18 cruises start in April 2023 and will span more than 24 countries across four continents, according to a press release.

"Every aspect of Vista's Inaugural Season has been designed to present immersive destination experiences through new and unique perspectives. From the heart of iconic cities such as Venice and London to the rarely trodden shores of Stornoway or Kavala, guests will be enthralled with the diverse array of memories they'll collect along the way," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Inaugural Season Highlights

• The gala Maiden Voyage sails from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023

• 18 voyages spanning more than 24 countries across 4 continents

• Spanish, French, and Italian Rivieras; Greek Isles; Holy Lands of Turkey and Israel; Canary Islands; Wine Country of Spain, Portugal, and France; The British Isles & Ireland; Colonial America; and Panama Canal

• Overnight stays in Lisbon, Venice, Istanbul, Jerusalem, Bordeaux, Montreal, and New York City

• Off-the-beaten-path treasures such as Port-Vendres, Bodrum, Kavala/Philippi, Bozcaada, Chania, Izmir, Salerno, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Killybegs, Saint-Pierre, Shelburne, Martha's Vineyard, and Corinto

Vista's Inaugural Voyages

Maiden Voyage – Rome to Barcelona, April 14, 2023, 12 days

Sorrento/Capri, Messina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Monte Carlo, Toulon, Port-Vendres, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Valencia

Barcelona to Lisbon, April 26, 2023, 10 days

Alicante, Granada, Arrecife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tangier, Lisbon (overnight)

Lisbon to Venice, May 6, 2023, 14 days

Seville, Málaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Marseille, Monte Carlo, Rome, Sorrento/Capri, Messina, Dubrovnik, Venice (overnight)

Venice to Athens, May 20, 2023, 12 days

Split, Bari, Kotor, Mykonos, Kavala/Philippi, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Rhodes, Santorini

Athens to Istanbul, June 1, 2023, 10 days

Santorini, Heraklion, Bodrum, Antalya, Limassol, Rhodes, Ephesus, Bozcaada, Istanbul (overnight)

Istanbul to Rome, June 11, 2023, 14 days

Istanbul (overnight), Izmir, Santorini, Rhodes, Limassol, Jerusalem (overnight in Haifa and visit to Ashdod), Chania, Argostoli, Taormina, Salerno

Rome to Athens, June 25, 2023, 10 days

Naples/Pompeii, Messina, Valletta, Mykonos, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Santorini

Athens to Venice, July 5, 2023, 10 days

Mykonos, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Venice (overnight)

Venice to Rome, July 15, 2023, 10 days

Split, Dubrovnik, Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, Argostoli, Taormina, Salerno

Rome to Barcelona, July 25, 2023, 10 days

Naples/Pompeii, Messina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Monte Carlo, Saint-Tropez, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca

Barcelona to London, August 4, 2023, 14 days

Málaga, Tangier, Seville, Lisbon (overnight), Oporto, La Coruña, Bilbao, Bordeaux (overnight), Saint-Malo

London to London, August 18, 2023, 12 days

Edinburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Glasgow, Belfast, Liverpool, Dublin, Holyhead, Waterford, Portland

London to New York, August 30, 2023, 18 days

Paris, Saint-Malo, Torbay, Cork, Belfast, Dublin, Killybegs, St. John's, Saint-Pierre, Saint John, Bar Harbor, Boston, Newport

New York to Montreal, September 18, 2023, 11 days

Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John, Shelburne, Sydney, Saguenay, Quebec City, Montreal (overnight)

Montreal to Miami, September 29, 2023, 15 days

Montreal (overnight), Quebec City, Saguenay, Sydney, Shelburne, Bar Harbor, Portland, Martha's Vineyard, New York (overnight), Charleston

Miami to Los Angeles, October 16, 2023, 16 days or Los Angeles to Miami, November 3, 2023, 16 days

George Town, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Puntarenas, Corinto, Puerto Quetzal, Acapulco, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada (November 3 voyage operates in reverse order)