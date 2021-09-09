Oceania Cruises Unveils Inaugural Season For New Vista

Oceania Cruises has unveiled the the first season of itineraries for the Vista, the line's newest ship launching in 2023.
The 18 cruises start in April 2023 and will span more than 24 countries across four continents, according to a press release.
"Every aspect of Vista's Inaugural Season has been designed to present immersive destination experiences through new and unique perspectives. From the heart of iconic cities such as Venice and London to the rarely trodden shores of Stornoway or Kavala, guests will be enthralled with the diverse array of memories they'll collect along the way," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.
Inaugural Season Highlights
• The gala Maiden Voyage sails from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023
• 18 voyages spanning more than 24 countries across 4 continents
• Spanish, French, and Italian Rivieras; Greek Isles; Holy Lands of Turkey and Israel; Canary Islands; Wine Country of Spain, Portugal, and France; The British Isles & Ireland; Colonial America; and Panama Canal
• Overnight stays in Lisbon, Venice, Istanbul, Jerusalem, Bordeaux, Montreal, and New York City
• Off-the-beaten-path treasures such as Port-Vendres, Bodrum, Kavala/Philippi, Bozcaada, Chania, Izmir, Salerno, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Killybegs, Saint-Pierre, Shelburne, Martha's Vineyard, and Corinto
Vista's Inaugural Voyages
Maiden Voyage – Rome to Barcelona, April 14, 2023, 12 days
Sorrento/Capri, Messina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Monte Carlo, Toulon, Port-Vendres, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Valencia
Barcelona to Lisbon, April 26, 2023, 10 days
Alicante, Granada, Arrecife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tangier, Lisbon (overnight)
Lisbon to Venice, May 6, 2023, 14 days
Seville, Málaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Marseille, Monte Carlo, Rome, Sorrento/Capri, Messina, Dubrovnik, Venice (overnight)
Venice to Athens, May 20, 2023, 12 days
Split, Bari, Kotor, Mykonos, Kavala/Philippi, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Rhodes, Santorini
Athens to Istanbul, June 1, 2023, 10 days
Santorini, Heraklion, Bodrum, Antalya, Limassol, Rhodes, Ephesus, Bozcaada, Istanbul (overnight)
Istanbul to Rome, June 11, 2023, 14 days
Istanbul (overnight), Izmir, Santorini, Rhodes, Limassol, Jerusalem (overnight in Haifa and visit to Ashdod), Chania, Argostoli, Taormina, Salerno
Rome to Athens, June 25, 2023, 10 days
Naples/Pompeii, Messina, Valletta, Mykonos, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Santorini
Athens to Venice, July 5, 2023, 10 days
Mykonos, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Venice (overnight)
Venice to Rome, July 15, 2023, 10 days
Split, Dubrovnik, Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, Argostoli, Taormina, Salerno
Rome to Barcelona, July 25, 2023, 10 days
Naples/Pompeii, Messina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Monte Carlo, Saint-Tropez, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca
Barcelona to London, August 4, 2023, 14 days
Málaga, Tangier, Seville, Lisbon (overnight), Oporto, La Coruña, Bilbao, Bordeaux (overnight), Saint-Malo
London to London, August 18, 2023, 12 days
Edinburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Glasgow, Belfast, Liverpool, Dublin, Holyhead, Waterford, Portland
London to New York, August 30, 2023, 18 days
Paris, Saint-Malo, Torbay, Cork, Belfast, Dublin, Killybegs, St. John's, Saint-Pierre, Saint John, Bar Harbor, Boston, Newport
New York to Montreal, September 18, 2023, 11 days
Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John, Shelburne, Sydney, Saguenay, Quebec City, Montreal (overnight)
Montreal to Miami, September 29, 2023, 15 days
Montreal (overnight), Quebec City, Saguenay, Sydney, Shelburne, Bar Harbor, Portland, Martha's Vineyard, New York (overnight), Charleston
Miami to Los Angeles, October 16, 2023, 16 days or Los Angeles to Miami, November 3, 2023, 16 days
George Town, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Puntarenas, Corinto, Puerto Quetzal, Acapulco, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada (November 3 voyage operates in reverse order)