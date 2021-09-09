Tarragona

Malaga Expects 17 Cruise Calls In September

Viking Ship in Malaga

Malaga is expecting 17 cruise calls in September, with the AIDAstella having kicked things off on Sept. 2, followed by the AIDAperla on Sept. 7. 

While the AIDAperla returns later in the month, port officials are looking forward to a four-ship day on September 30, with the Clio, World Navigator, Iona and Mein Schiff 3 all in port.

Another key day will be September 15 with three ships in the Spanish Port as the Borealis will be joined by the Marella Explorer and the Viking Sky.

Other highlights include a two night call from The World, and regular visits from Costa and MSC ships, with the MSC Virtuosa using Malaga for turnaround operations, according to a press release. 

Among maiden calls are the Borealis on September 15 and World Navigator on September 30.

