Tarragona

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gets Entergy Charter for Hurricane Ida Housing

Grand Classica

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will charter the Grand Classica to Entergy Corporation to house front line workers in New Orleans. The ship is expected to sail to New Orleans immediately. 

"Today we entered into an agreement to deploy the Grand Classica to New Orleans, where it will house 1,500+ front line workers as they push to restore power to the region for hundreds of thousand of people left without electricity," the company said in an email sent to booked passengers.

Entergy is a New Orleans-based energy company supplying power to much of the affected area.

Terms of the charter were not known at press time. FEMA is also expected to shortly announce a charter deal for at least one large cruise ship. 

