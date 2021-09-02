Disney Wonder to Sail From San Diego on Oct. 1

The Disney Wonder is resuming operations with three- and four-night itineraries beginning Oct. 1, 2021. Three-night sailings will feature a stop at Ensenada, Mexico and a day at sea, while four-night sailings will feature two days at sea and a stop at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Disney Cruise Line said that as it continues to resume sailings in a “gradual, phased approach,” it is necessary for it to modify some Disney Wonder itineraries, as well as cancel the Sept. 24 and 26, 2021, Disney Wonder sailings.

Guests who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a full refund or a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

Alternatively, guests may decline the cruise credit, move to one of the modified Disney Wonder itineraries and receive an onboard credit and a 25-percent discount on a future sailing taken before Sept. 30, 2022, Disney said.

Affected guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps. Guests who have booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.

Guests currently booked on the seven-night Disney Wonder voyage that departs on Oct. 1, and guests on the five-night Disney Wonder voyages that depart Oct. 26 and Oct. 31, 2021, will have their reservations automatically changed to four-night itineraries, which will have the same departure dates. These guests will be refunded the difference in cost of the voyage fare, taxes, fees, port expenses and Vacation Protection Plan, if applicable.

According to a statement by Disney, guests that remain on their original sail date will receive a non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom that can be used toward onboard purchases. These guests will also receive a 25-percent discount that can be applied to most future sailings taken by Sept. 30, 2022.

This discount will be available once guests return from their sailing. Guests may also choose to move or cancel their reservation and receive a full refund.

In order to sail with Disney, guests 12 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Guests 11 years of age and younger are not required to be vaccinated but must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the guest) taken between three days and 24 hours prior to the departure date. The test should be a rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

Disney said that all guests, regardless of age and vaccination status, are also required to take a COVID-19 test administered by Inspire Diagnostics at the terminal before boarding.

Fully vaccinated guests who wish to disembark the ship while in a port of call can do so without the need to purchase a Disney Cruise Line Port Adventure. Guests who are vaccinated and wish to disembark the ship with unvaccinated children will need to purchase a Disney Cruise Line Port Adventure. All guests are required to adhere to local laws, regulations and protocols, including those related to health and safety, in place at the destination.