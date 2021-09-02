Where Are The Royal Caribbean Ships? Fleet Location Update

The Royal Caribbean International cruise ships are on the move once again.

While half of the brand’s 25-ship fleet is now back in service, several vessels are being prepared for their service returns.

Here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship as of early September:

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After entering service on July 31, the Odyssey of the Seas is offering a series of Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale. The Quantum Ultra-Class vessel is presently sailing to the Southern Caribbean on an eight-night itinerary.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Hong Kong

Based in Asia, the Spectrum of the Seas is in Hong Kong. The vessel is expected to resume service in October with short cruises from the city’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Symphony of the Seas resumed service on August 14 after a 17-month operational pause. Currently the Oasis-class vessel is sailing to the Western Caribbean on a week-long cruise.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Alaska

Another Royal Caribbean ship back in service, the Ovation of the Seas is presently cruising in Alaska. The Quantum-class vessel is set to stay in the Last Frontier through early October.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

After undergoing regular maintenance in April, the Harmony of the Seas relaunched service on August 15. The ship is currently offering week-long Western Mediterranean cruises, sailing from Barcelona, Spain.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Coast of England

The Anthem of the Seas is currently offering domestic cruises around the UK. Based in Southampton, the vessel reentered service on July 7.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

In service since November 2020, the Quantum of the Seas was the first Royal Caribbean ship to welcome guests back. Based in Singapore, the ship is offering short cruises to nowhere to the local residents.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Allure of the Seas resumed guest operations on August 8. The vessel is now offering cruises from Port Canaveral, alternating itineraries to Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

Ready to resume service, the Oasis of the Seas recently concluded a test sailing from New Jersey. The vessel is now awaiting its first commercial sailing from Cape Liberty, scheduled for September 5.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After resuming service on August 15, the Independence of the Seas is currently sailing in the Western Caribbean. Based in Galveston, the ship is offering week-long cruises in the region until the end of September.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Florida

The Liberty of the Seas returned to the United States recentl, after a routine drydock in Cádiz, Spain. The ship is presently in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Bahamas

The Freedom of the Seas is currently departing Miami two times per week, offering three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay. In Julythe vessel was the first to resume service for the Royal Caribbean International brand in the United States.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Based in Cyprus, the Jewel of the Seas resumed service on July 10. The vessel is currently offering a week-long Eastern Mediterranean itinerary, with visits to five destinations in Greece.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Bahamas

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the Mariner of the Seas returned to guest operations on August 23, offering a series of short Bahamas cruises.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Serenade of the Seas is currently sailing in Alaska. The vessel resumed service on July 19 after a 15-month service pause.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Pacific

After a drydock stay in Cádiz’s Navantia shipyard, the Navigator of the Seas is heading to the United States’ West Coast via the Pacific. Set to enter service in November with a series of cruises from Los Angeles, the Voyager-class ship is currently approaching California after a 30-day voyage.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Awaiting the service resumption in the Bahamas, the Brilliance of the Seas is currently anchored near the island of CocoCay.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas and Caribbean

After welcoming the guests back on June 12, the Adventure of the Seas is wrapping up its first post-pandemic season. Until mid-September the ship offers three more week-long cruises to the Bahamas and Mexico before relaunching service from Galveston, in October.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

After spending several months in Asia, the Radiance of the Seas returned to Europe for a shipyard visit in Spain. The vessel is currently in one of the drydocks of Navantia’s Cádiz facility.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: St. Maarten

Awaiting the service resumption in the Caribbean, the Explorer of the Seas is presently anchored off the island of St. Maarten.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Hong Kong

Currently anchored near Hong Kong, the Voyager of the Seas is spending the operational pause in Asia.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: St. Maarten

After a technical call in Philipsburg, the Vision of the Seas is currently anchored off the island of St. Maarten along with the Explorer of the Seas.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Philipsburg, St. Maarten

Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Rhapsody of the Seas is presently docked in Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

After crossing the Atlantic in August, the Enchantment of the Seas is presently docked in Cádiz, Spain. The Vision-class ship sailed to the port for a routine drydock in the Navantia shipyard.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Philipsburg, St. Maarten

Set to resume service in December, the Grandeur of the Seas is in the Caribbean. Likeits sister ship Rhapsody of the Seas, the vessel is currently docked in Philipsburg, St. Maarten.