Here Are The Cruise Ships Resuming Service in September

As the cruise restart continues, over 200 ships are set to be in service by the end of September, according to data from the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

From the 5,400-guest Oasis of the Seas to the 136-guest Sea Cloud Spirit, nearly 30 different vessels are joining the active fleet during the month, sailing to several popular cruise destinations.

Here are the details:

Ship: Silver Spirit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 608

Built: 2009

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: Northern Europe and British Islands

First Cruise: September 3

Ship: Marella Discovery

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,800

Built: 1996

Homeport: Corfu (Greece)

Itinerary: Greek Islands

First Cruise: September 3

Ship: Oasis of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2009

Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau

First Cruise: September 5

Ship: Norwegian Epic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2010

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean

First Cruise: September 5

Ship: Costa Fascinosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 2012

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: Ten nights to Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Cartagena, Málaga, Cadiz and Lisbon

First Cruise: September 5

Ship: AIDAluna

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030

Built: 2009

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Itinerary: Baltic

First Cruise: September 5

Ship: Disney Fantasy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500

Built: 2012

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Four-night Bahamian voyages with stops at Castaway Cay

First Cruise: September 11

Ship: Seven Seas Splendor

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 750

Built: 2020

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: British Islands and Western Europe

First Cruise: September 11

Ship: Carnival Pride

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2001

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas - Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Freeport, Bimini and more

First Cruise: September 12

Ship: Carnival Glory

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2003

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Itinerary: Week-long Western or Eastern Caribbean cruises

First Cruise: September 12

Ship: Norwegian Getaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2014

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean

First Cruise: September 13

Ship: Costa Diadema

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,700

Built: 2014

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: 14 nights to Eastern Mediterranean with Turkey and Greece

First Cruise: September 13

Ship: Sea Cloud Spirit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 136

Built: 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean

First Cruise: September 14

Ship: Royal Clipper

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 227

Built: 2000

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Cannes (France)

Itinerary: Mediterranean

First Cruise: September 14

Ship: MSC Divina

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500

Built: 2012

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: September 16

Ship: Zuiderdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,916

Built: 2002

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Itinerary: California Coast and Mexican Riviera

First Cruise: September 18

Ship: Carnival Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650

Built: 2009

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas and Mexico

First Cruise: September 19

Ship: MSC Preziosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500

Built: 2013

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Short Western Mediterranean cruises visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Ajaccio and more

First Cruise: September 23

Ship: Grand Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 1998

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Itinerary: Four- and five-night cruises to Mexican Riviera

First Cruise: September 25

Ship: Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2013

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Itinerary: Bermuda

First Cruise: September 26

Ship: Star Legend

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312

Built: 1992

Homeport: Lisbon (Portugal) and Barcelona (Spain)

Itinerary: Iberia and Morocco

First Cruise: September 27

Other vessels set to resume service during September: