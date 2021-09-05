Here Are The Cruise Ships Resuming Service in September

As the cruise restart continues, over 200 ships are set to be in service by the end of September, according to data from the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.
From the 5,400-guest Oasis of the Seas to the 136-guest Sea Cloud Spirit, nearly 30 different vessels are joining the active fleet during the month, sailing to several popular cruise destinations.
Here are the details:
Ship: Silver Spirit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 608
Built: 2009
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: Northern Europe and British Islands
First Cruise: September 3
Ship: Marella Discovery
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,800
Built: 1996
Homeport: Corfu (Greece)
Itinerary: Greek Islands
First Cruise: September 3
Ship: Oasis of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2009
Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau
First Cruise: September 5
Ship: Norwegian Epic
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2010
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean
First Cruise: September 5
Ship: Costa Fascinosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000
Built: 2012
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: Ten nights to Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Cartagena, Málaga, Cadiz and Lisbon
First Cruise: September 5
Ship: AIDAluna
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030
Built: 2009
Homeport: Kiel (Germany)
Itinerary: Baltic
First Cruise: September 5
Ship: Disney Fantasy
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500
Built: 2012
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: Four-night Bahamian voyages with stops at Castaway Cay
First Cruise: September 11
Ship: Seven Seas Splendor
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 750
Built: 2020
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: British Islands and Western Europe
First Cruise: September 11
Ship: Carnival Pride
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2001
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas - Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Freeport, Bimini and more
First Cruise: September 12
Ship: Carnival Glory
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974
Built: 2003
Homeport: New Orleans (United States)
Itinerary: Week-long Western or Eastern Caribbean cruises
First Cruise: September 12
Ship: Norwegian Getaway
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000
Built: 2014
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean
First Cruise: September 13
Ship: Costa Diadema
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,700
Built: 2014
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: 14 nights to Eastern Mediterranean with Turkey and Greece
First Cruise: September 13
Ship: Sea Cloud Spirit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 136
Built: 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean
First Cruise: September 14
Ship: Royal Clipper
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 227
Built: 2000
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Cannes (France)
Itinerary: Mediterranean
First Cruise: September 14
Ship: MSC Divina
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500
Built: 2012
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: September 16
Ship: Zuiderdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,916
Built: 2002
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Itinerary: California Coast and Mexican Riviera
First Cruise: September 18
Ship: Carnival Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650
Built: 2009
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas and Mexico
First Cruise: September 19
Ship: MSC Preziosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500
Built: 2013
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Short Western Mediterranean cruises visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Ajaccio and more
First Cruise: September 23
Ship: Grand Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600
Built: 1998
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Itinerary: Four- and five-night cruises to Mexican Riviera
First Cruise: September 25
Ship: Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000
Built: 2013
Homeport: New York City (United States)
Itinerary: Bermuda
First Cruise: September 26
Ship: Star Legend
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312
Built: 1992
Homeport: Lisbon (Portugal) and Barcelona (Spain)
Itinerary: Iberia and Morocco
First Cruise: September 27
Other vessels set to resume service during September:
- Nippon Maru (OSK Line)
- Celebrity Summit (Celebrity Cruises)
- Asuka II (Asuka Cruise)
- Pacific Venus (Venus Cruise)
- Maud (Hurtigruten)
- Hamburg (Plantours)
- Explorer Dream (Dream Cruises)
- Silver Shadow (Silversea)