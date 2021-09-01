Princess Cruises Announces 2023 Japan Cruises

Princess Cruises has announced its 2023 Japan program.

On sale today, a multitude of itineraries spanning from the southern tropical islands of Okinawa to the northernmost island of Hokkaido on the Diamond Princess, offering guests the opportunity to discover the culture, history, cuisine and natural wonders of Japan, according to a press release.

The Diamond Princess returns for the summer and fall of 2023 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of sailing from Tokyo (Yokohama) and Kobe.

The program features local cuisine, unique entertainment and a tranquil Izumi, the largest Japanese bath at sea, calls to 38 destinations in four countries on 43 unique itineraries and 57 departures, ranging from 5- to 19-days.