All New Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report Available

A new Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News is available for download, highlighting cruise ship transactions from 1983 to August 2021, including secondhand sales, vessel withdrawals, company transfers, charters and other deals.
The Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report (1983-2021) presents an annual account of known ship transactions giving an overview of trends over the years.
There is also an index of ship withdrawals, information on transaction values, estimated transaction values, estimated scrap prices and more. Excel data is available as an option.
2020 and 2021 marked busy years for the cruise ship transactions, as the global coronavirus pandemic sent a shockwave through the industry, leading to sales, charters, retirements and a host of fleet changes throughout the business.
Included in this report:
- 1983-2021 Cruise Ship secondhand market data independently sourced and published by Cruise Industry News. Each year (from 1983 through December 2020) shows known vessel transactions based on fully independent research; also includes some key charters.
- Includes a section on cruise ship withdrawals and retirements.
- Ship transactions include cruise line, ship, tonnage/passenger capacity, and terms (if available).
- 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 ship sales have estimated values based on CIN's 40-year history and independent valuation techniques.
- Data and information you need in just 35 pages to plan to present a complete over view of cruise ship transaction history.
- Instant download ability – no waiting for mail – this report is 100 percent digital.
- Last updated: August 31 2021