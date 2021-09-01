All New Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report Available

A new Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News is available for download, highlighting cruise ship transactions from 1983 to August 2021, including secondhand sales, vessel withdrawals, company transfers, charters and other deals.

The Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report (1983-2021) presents an annual account of known ship transactions giving an overview of trends over the years.

There is also an index of ship withdrawals, information on transaction values, estimated transaction values, estimated scrap prices and more. Excel data is available as an option.

2020 and 2021 marked busy years for the cruise ship transactions, as the global coronavirus pandemic sent a shockwave through the industry, leading to sales, charters, retirements and a host of fleet changes throughout the business.

Included in this report: