Oceania Cruises Officially Resumes Sailing

Oceania Cruises has welcomed guests across the gangway for the first time in 524 days as the Marina departed from the port of Copenhagen on Sunday. It was the first ship to sail from the port since 2019.

"Today is one of those days we will all remember for a lifetime as we reunite with our shipboard families and our guests to start exploring the world once again," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Company voyages are operating with a requirement that 100% of guests and crew are vaccinated, "creating what we believe is one of the safest vacation experiences in the world," according to the company.

The line is undertaking a phased restart with its science-backed plan for a healthy return to service that protects guests, crew and communities visited. The robust SailSAFE™ Health and Safety Program from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is said to create multiple layers of protection against COVID-19 and was developed with guidance from our team of public health and scientific experts including the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council and the Healthy Sail Panel.

The Marina's first voyage sails from Copenhagen to ports in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland prior to concluding in Stockholm.

The Marina will spend the remainder of the summer and autumn cruising around Western Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Greek Isles prior to setting sail for Miami where she will arrive on December 1st.

The Marina is the first ship to resume sailing for Oceania Cruises and will quickly be followed by the Riviera, which resumes sailing in the Greek Isles on October 18, 2021, and the Insignia from Miami on December 21, 2021, to kick off the epic six-month-long "Around the World in 180 Days" voyage. The Sirena resumes sailing in the Caribbean on January 21, 2022, and the Regatta will start sailing on February 5, 2022, in Polynesia followed by the Nautica in the Mediterranean on April 1, 2022.