Tarragona

Lindblad Expeditions Gets $21 Million U.S. Government Grant

Lindblad Logo

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings announced that it has received a $21.0 million grant under the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services on August 24.

The grant represents approximately 80% of the company’s total expected final award amount, according to a SEC filing. 

The CERTS Act provides grants to eligible motorcoach companies, school bus companies, passenger vessel companies, and pilotage companies that have experienced annual revenue losses of 25 percent or more as result of COVID-19.

The priority use of grant funds must be for payroll costs, though grants may be used for operating expenses and the repayment of debt accrued to maintain payroll.

The company said it anticipates using the granted funds primarily for payroll costs and ship operating expenses.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

94 Ships | 198,842 Berths | $58 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Chicken/Sea

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today