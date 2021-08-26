Viking Announces Parallel 2023-2024 World Cruises

Viking today announced its new 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise, which will span 138 days, 28 countries and 57 ports, with overnight stays in 11 cities.

As a result of strong demand among guests, with the 2021 and 2022 World Cruises selling out in record time, according to a press release, Viking for the first time will offer a choice of two departure dates for this extended voyage.

Guests can pick from the Viking Sky, which will depart on December 20, 2023, from Ft. Lauderdale – or the new Viking Neptune, which will depart Ft. Lauderdale on December 23, 2023; both ships will sail the identical itinerary in parallel.

From Florida, guests on the 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise will journey to Central America, before transiting the Panama Canal and sailing up the West Coast of North America. A shorter 121-day Viking World Journeys itinerary is also available, allowing guests to join in Los Angeles and cross the Pacific Ocean to call in Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, before exploring ports of call in Asia and the Middle East. Finally, the ships will journey through the Mediterranean and conclude the voyage in London.

"We are delighted to once again offer explorers the opportunity to circumnavigate the world in comfort. Our previous World Cruises sold out in a matter of weeks, and we are now seeing more interest in these extended voyages than ever before,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Like me, our guests are curious people; we view travel as an opportunity to discover, learn and grow. With that Viking spirit of exploration, our seamless World Cruises are possibly the greatest of all adventures.”

Viking’s newest itinerary visits dozens of the world’s most iconic cities, alongside lesser-known destinations, in one continuous itinerary, according to a press release.

Overnight stays in 11 ports, such as Sydney, Haifa, and Istanbul, and double overnights in Auckland, Bali, Ho Chi Minh, Yangon, and Mumbai allow guests to explore.