Denmark is Now Requiring Cruise Passengers to Get Tested to Go Ashore

From Aug. 24, cruise guests who want to go ashore in Denmark must get tested for coronavirus, the Danish authorities have announced according to CruiseCopenhagen. This applies to immune and vaccinated guests as well.

According to a press release, before disembarking a cruise in Denmark all guests must either take a PCR test within 72 hours before arrival or an antigen test within 48 hours before arrival. This also applies to those guests who are vaccinated or are immune due to an earlier infection with COVID-19.

Previously, since June 26, 2021, only cruise guests vaccinated with an EMA-accepted vaccine were allowed to go ashore in Denmark.

CruiseCopenhagen said that while they welcome the step allowing unvaccinated guests to explore the country, it believes that "the border entry rules for cruise guests should be equal to the rules of general tourism in this country."

"Even though cruising is the safest mode of vacationing, the Danish authorities are extremely cautious with letting our guests in as opposed to general tourism,“ said Claus Bødker, director of CruiseCopenhagen.