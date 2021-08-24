American Cruise Restart Homeports By the Numbers

With the uptick in the cruise restart, the U.S. homeports across the country are welcoming the cruise ships back.

As more vessels are reactivated, a total of 18 ports will be homeports for cruise ships between August and December.

With seven ships currently in service, Miami leads the way and will see up to 27 seven vessels returning through December.

Two other homeports in Florida follow, Port Everglades with 20 ships, and Port Canaveral, with 13 vessels.

On the West Coast, Los Angeles and Seattle are going to be seeing the biggest number of cruise ships this year, with San Diego completing the top 3.

Here is Cruise Industry News’ exclusive U.S. ports resumption summary:

Miami, Florida

Seven ships currently in service; 20 additional ships returning until December

- Freedom of the Seas

- Carnival Horizon

- Crystal Serenity

- MSC Meraviglia

- Symphony of the Seas

- Carnival Sunrise

- Norwegian Gem

- Celebrity Summit

- Scarlet Lady

- Carnival Conquest

- Carnival Freedom

- Norwegian Jewel

- Disney Magic

- MSC Armonia

- Oasis of the Seas

- Norwegian Encore

- Valiant Lady

- Jewel of the Seas

- Seabourn Ovation

- Norwegian Joy

- MSC Seashore

- Azamara Quest

- MSC Divina

- Riviera

- Seven Seas Splendor

- Seven Seas Explorer

- Norwegian Getaway

Port Everglades, Florida

Three ships currently in service; 17 additional ships returning until December

- Celebrity Edge

- Odyssey of the Seas

- Celebrity Equinox

- Nieuw Amsterdam

- Celebrity Apex

- Rotterdam

- Celebrity Reflection

- Emerald Princess

- Allure of the Seas

- Enchanted Princess

- Celebrity Millennium

- Regal Princess

- Sky Princess

- Nieuw Statendam

- Celebrity Silhouette

- Viking Star

- Caribbean Princess

- Silver Whisper

- Silver Spirit

- Island Princess

Port Canaveral, Florida

Five ships currently in service; eight additional ships returning until December

- Mardi Gras

- Allure of the Seas

- Disney Dream

- Carnival Magic

- Mariner of the Seas

- Disney Fantasy

- MSC Divina

- Carnival Elation

- Independence of the Seas

- Norwegian Escape

- Harmony of the Seas

- Carnival Liberty

- MSC Meraviglia

Seattle, Washington

Eight ships currently in service

- Serenade of the Seas

- Ovation of the Seas

- Carnival Miracle

- Celebrity Millennium

- Majestic Princess

- Norwegian Encore

- Nieuw Amsterdam

- Silver Muse

Galveston, Texas

Three ships currently in service; four additional ships returning until December

- Carnival Vista

- Carnival Breeze

- Independence of the Seas

- Carnival Dream

- Liberty of the Seas

- Adventure of the Seas

- Disney Wonder

Los Angeles (including Long Beach), California

One ship currently in service; six additional ships returning until December

- Carnival Panorama

- Grand Princess

- Carnival Miracle

- Carnival Radiance

- Majestic Princess

- Norwegian Bliss

- Navigator of the Seas

Tampa, Florida

First Departure on October 16; seven ships returning until December

- Serenade of the Seas

- Celebrity Constellation

- Carnival Pride

- Norwegian Dawn

- Carnival Paradise

- Rhapsody of the Seas

- Brilliance of the Seas

New York (including Bayonne), New York

First Departure on September 5; six ships returning until December

- Oasis of the Seas

- Crystal Symphony

- Norwegian Breakaway

- Anthem of the Seas

- Queen Mary 2

- Norwegian Gem

San Diego, California

First Departure on September 18; four ships returning until December

- Zuiderdam

- Disney Wonder

- Koningsdam

- Celebrity Millennium

New Orleans, Louisiana

First Departure on September 5; three ships returning until December

- Carnival Glory

- Carnival Valor

- Norwegian Breakaway

Baltimore, Maryland

First Departure on September 12; three ships returning until December

- Carnival Pride

- Enchantment of the Seas

- Carnival Legend

San Francisco, California

First Departure on October 31; one ship returning until December

- Ruby Princess

Charleston, South Carolina

First Departure on November 4; one ship returning until December

- Carnival Sunshine

Mobile, Alabama

First Departure on October 21; one ship returning until December

- Carnival Ecstasy

Jacksonville, Florida

First Departure on November 1; one ship returning until December

- Carnival Ecstasy

Honolulu, Hawaii

First Departure on November 27; one ship returning until December

- Pride of America

Palm Beach, Florida

One ship currently in service

- Grand Classica

Boston, Massachusetts

One ship currently in service

- Crystal Symphony