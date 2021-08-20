Regent Sets New Record for Largest Booking Day in Company's History

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has achieved the largest booking day in the company's 29-year history with the launch of its 2023-2024 Voyage Collection when sales opened at 8:30 a.m. ET on Aug. 18, 2021. This was announced by the cruise line in a press release.

According to the press release, reservations surpassed Regent's previous largest booking day – which was set on Oct. 21, 2020, with the launch of its 2022-2023 Voyage Collection – by 15 percent.

Regent said that travel trends identified from the booking day include a desire for "longer, more exclusive experiences in bucket-list destinations, as illustrated by a significant rise in bookings of the $11,000-a-night Regent Suite and more unfamiliar and exotic regions being reserved."

The latest record-breaking launch day is the line's fourth in just under a year having broken their world cruise launch day twice, and now also their largest ever booking day twice. Regent said that these achievements began with the launch day for its 2023 World Cruise in September 2020, closely followed by the launch day for its 2022-2023 Voyage Collection in October 2020. Most recently, in July 2021, the cruise line celebrated selling out its 2024 World Cruise in under three hours.

"The outstanding result of our 2023-2024 Voyage Collection launch is the perfect spring-board as we welcome our first ship back to the ocean next month with the inaugural season of Seven Seas Splendor," said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

"I'm proud to say that this is our fourth record-breaking launch day within a year, reinforcing the fact that luxury travelers continue to have a burning passion to explore the world and that Regent Seven Seas Cruises' unrivaled experiences are extremely important to them. It also shows how our loyal guests have throughout this challenging period continued to give us their unwavering support, and we are delighted to be able to offer them the luxury vacations they so richly deserve," he added.