Bahamas Sets Strict Vaccination Criteria for Cruise Passengers

New regulations in the Bahamas are set to start on Sept. 3, 2021, essentially requiring cruise passengers to be vaccinated.

Starting on Sept. 3, cruise ships must provide a crew and passenger manifest ahead of calling to the Port Medical Officer, disclosing the vaccination status of all aboard.

All passengers 12 and older will need to be fully vaccinated, and health protocols previously submitted by the cruise line need to be approved, according to Eyewitness News Bahamas.

The ruling is said to apply to all cruise ports in the Bahamas, including private islands.