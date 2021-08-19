Nicko Cruises Reveals Vasco Da Gama Deployment for 2021-2022

Nicko Cruises has released the full roster of itineraries for the period between September 2021 and October 2022 for its newest ocean vessel, the Vasco Da Gama.

According to a press release, the program includes a total of 32 tour dates on 17 different routes.

The cruise line said that in addition to the classic coastal destinations in Western and Northern Europe, the Baltic region, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, the program includes more exotic destinations such as the Azores and the Cape Verde Islands.

“Our guests can look forward to a whole series of special highlights in the coming season with the new addition to our fleet – from New Year fireworks on Madeira or oriental culture in Morocco to intensive travel sensations amidst the unspoiled nature of the Azores and the Cape Verde Islands,” said Chief Commercial Officer Guido Laukamp.

“It goes without saying that a tried-and-tested all-round hygiene concept is in place to ensure everyone’s safety,” he added.

Guests onboard the Vasco Da Gama will tour classic West and North European and Baltic coastal destinations, as well as cruising in the Mediterranean and around the Canary Islands with excursions to Madeira and Morocco. They can also experience the Cape Verde Islands and the Azores.

The new journeys can be booked immediately at Nicko Cruises or from travel agents, the cruise line said.