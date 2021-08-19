Crystal Announces New Caribbean and Bahamas Cruises for Symphony in 2021-2022

Crystal Cruises has announced that the Crystal Symphony will be deployed to the Caribbean between late November 2021 through March 2022, launching a new series of 14 seven-night voyages and two 10- and 11-night holiday itineraries exploring the enclaves of the Lesser Antilles, the harbors of the Virgin Islands and the Bahamian Out Islands.

“There has never been a better time or opportunity to experience true luxury,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “These destination-rich voyages to the Caribbean and Bahamas in the popular high season are a unique chance for travelers to take that Crystal cruise they’ve dreamed of and enjoy Crystal’s hallmark luxuries with close to home departures to idyllic islands that are a world way in terms of natural beauty and incredible experiences.”

According to a press release, the Crystal Symphony’s Caribbean season will launch on Nov. 26 with a seven-night voyage Bound for Paradise from New York City to Nassau with calls exploring the cays and harbors of remote Bahamian isles.

Seven-night voyages including five Luxury Antilles Interlude cruises from Miami to San Juan, five Luxury Caribbean Kaleidoscope cruises from San Juan to Miami, and three Blissful Bahamian Luxury cruises round-trip from Miami, will allow travelers the option to combine voyages for longer sailings and enjoy savings of 5 percent on back-to-back voyages.

Seven-night Caribbean sailings are also combinable with the Crystal Symphony’s 10-night Connoisseur’s Caribbean Holiday on Dec. 18-29, 2021, and 11-night Tropical New Year’s Celebration, Dec. 29-Jan. 8, 2022, both of which sail from Miami roundtrip.

Crystal said that Best Available cruise fares start at $1,999, and feature $125 “As You Wish” shipboard credits.