Tarragona

Crystal Announces New Caribbean and Bahamas Cruises for Symphony in 2021-2022

CRYSTAL SYMPHONY 3

Crystal Cruises has announced that the Crystal Symphony will be deployed to the Caribbean between late November 2021 through March 2022, launching a new series of 14 seven-night voyages and two 10- and 11-night holiday itineraries exploring the enclaves of the Lesser Antilles, the harbors of the Virgin Islands and the Bahamian Out Islands.

“There has never been a better time or opportunity to experience true luxury,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “These destination-rich voyages to the Caribbean and Bahamas in the popular high season are a unique chance for travelers to take that Crystal cruise they’ve dreamed of and enjoy Crystal’s hallmark luxuries with close to home departures to idyllic islands that are a world way in terms of natural beauty and incredible experiences.”

According to a press release, the Crystal Symphony’s Caribbean season will launch on Nov. 26 with a seven-night voyage Bound for Paradise from New York City to Nassau with calls exploring the cays and harbors of remote Bahamian isles.

Seven-night voyages including five Luxury Antilles Interlude cruises from Miami to San Juan, five Luxury Caribbean Kaleidoscope cruises from San Juan to Miami, and three Blissful Bahamian Luxury cruises round-trip from Miami, will allow travelers the option to combine voyages for longer sailings and enjoy savings of 5 percent on back-to-back voyages.

Seven-night Caribbean sailings are also combinable with the Crystal Symphony’s 10-night Connoisseur’s Caribbean Holiday on Dec. 18-29, 2021, and 11-night Tropical New Year’s Celebration, Dec. 29-Jan. 8, 2022, both of which sail from Miami roundtrip.

Crystal said that Best Available cruise fares start at $1,999, and feature $125 “As You Wish” shipboard credits.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

94 Ships | 198,842 Berths | $58 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Harland Wolff

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report