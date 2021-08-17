Crystal Endeavor Makes its U.S. Debut With New October Voyage From Miami

Crystal Expedition Cruises has announced a nine-night Caribbean itinerary for its new luxury expedition yacht, the Crystal Endeavor, featuring remote islands and harbors “typically only accessible to private yachts and sailboats.”

Crystal said that this itinerary will provide U.S. travelers with an opportunity to embark from a close-to-home port and cruise aboard the yacht during her inaugural season.

The new nine-night voyage, Expedition Yachting: Caribbean Mystique, will sail from Miami to San Juan on Oct. 25-Nov. 3, 2021, calling on Great Exuma and Man of War Bay, Inagua Island, Bahamas; White Bay and Great Harbor (overnight) on Jost Van Dyke, and Norman Island in the British Virgin Islands; Gustavia, St. Barts; and Saba, Netherlands; concluding in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Reservations are now open for the voyage, Crystal said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for U.S. travelers to experience the Crystal Endeavor during her inaugural season from a port close to home and this new Caribbean itinerary is designed to offer just what luxury travelers are seeking – exclusive experiences and active outdoor pursuits in fascinating locales delivered with the greatest care and service,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “Guests who have sailed onboard the Crystal Endeavor since her launch in July are loving the expedition experience, both for the unique and remote destinations she can access, as well as the expansive public spaces, Michelin-inspired cuisine and unmatched one-to-one staff to guest ratio with every suite featuring Crystal’s renowned butler service.”

Guests will be able to experience the isles of the Caribbean, opting for adventures including hiking the mountains of Saba and explorations in UNESCO-listed Inagua National Park that has West Indian flamingos and a variety of birdlife. Guests will also be offered sea caves, sand beaches, and volcanic isles as well as a host of activities from swimming, snorkeling, and diving, to hiking, birdwatching, Zodiac tours, sea kayaking and more.

“Because of the size of the Crystal Endeavor, we are able to explore rare, off-the-beaten-path destinations, for example on this voyage, Great Inagua has no natural harbor so cruise ships cannot call there, but the Crystal Endeavor will position in Man of War Bay and launch Zodiacs from the ship’s own marina,” Anderson said.

“Visiting these special places is a privilege we undertake with great responsibility, and the Crystal Endeavor has been designed with eco-friendly features including dynamic positioning that enables her to remain in place using GPS and thrusters rather than dropping anchor to protect delicate ocean reefs,” he added.

Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation, Dionisio D'Aguilar, said that they were “excited” to continue its partnership with Crystal Cruises.

“Inagua and Great Exuma are very special places for outdoor enthusiasts and off-the-beaten-path relaxation. The first offers visitors uninterrupted natural beauty and seclusion, and the latter is renowned for its footprint-free beaches and 365 emerald-green cays stretching as far as the eye can see,” D'Aguilar noted.

All-inclusive cruise fares for the new Oct. 25 Expedition Yachting: Caribbean Mystique start at $13,999 per guest, including limited-time Book Now Savings of $3,000 and As You Wish shipboard credits of $300 per guest. Returning guests can enjoy double Crystal Society Savings of five percent, while new-to-Crystal guests will save 2.5 percent on their voyage, with solo fares starting at 150 percent, the cruise line said.