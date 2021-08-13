Tarragona

MV Artania Kicks Off Riga Cruise Season

MV Artania in Riga

After the year and half pause due to the pandemic, the Port of Riga welcomed its first cruise ship, the Phoenix Reisen’s MV Arkana, to its shores this past Sunday.  

Arriving from the Port of Tallinn, Riga followed EU guidance ensuring that all 560 passengers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and was in compliances with other world health guidelines.  

Sourced mostly from Germany, passengers hailed from Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland the Czech Republic. 

The Baltic cruise included the ports of Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, Gdansk and Kiel.  The cruise originated in Bremerhaven on July 30.

