Oceania Reveals Dining Options on the New Vista

Oceania Cruises has revealed the restaurants and dining experiences aboard its newest ship, the 1,200-passenger, 67,000-ton Vista, due to debut in early 2023. These include the new to the brand Ember and Aquamar restaurants

Ember will be open for lunch and dinner with American creations such as braised short ribs on polenta, grilled swordfish with asparagus, crab cakes with spicy aioli, and a cobb salad with smoked chicken among the menu items.

Aquamar Kitchen promises to offer wellness choices. Breakfast selections include cold-pressed raw juices and smoothies, homemade granolas and avocado toasts, organic power bowls, and breakfast wraps. For lunch, dishes will include slow-roasted organic salmon with quinoa tabouleh and lemon tahini, yellowfin tacos with white cabbage slaw, or a crunchy chicken sandwich on a freshly baked whole grain bun.

The Grand Dining Room is described as the “grand dame of Oceania Cruises’ culinary world.” This signature dining experience will have new array of options from Chef Jacques Pépin in addition to an all-new tasting menu. Menus change daily with a choice of at least 10 appetizers, soups and salads and 10 entrées.

Polo Grill will feature a classic steakhouse experience. Of the beef dishes, all will be 28-day dry aged certified Black Angus USDA Prime in addition to seafood dishes such as grilled swordfish and whole Maine lobster gratinée.

According to Oceania, Toscana presents an evolution of Tuscan cuisine, listing octopus carpaccio with Champagne vinaigrette, artichoke and parmesan cheese timbale with black truffle sauce, hand-rolled gnocchi with pesto, risotto with lobster medallions and shallots, pan-seared sea bass filet with Sorrento lemon, chardonnay and capers.

Red Ginger will feature Pan-Asian dishes ranging from spicy roast duck and watermelon with cashews, mint and Thai basil to Malaysian beef penang with coconut rice and paratha roti, or Thai vegetable curry with sweet potatoes, aubergine, mushrooms and basil in green curry sauce.

Terrace Café will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner informally and alfresco. Oceania said that a varied menu of hot and cold specialties changes daily along with the chef’s market dinners featuring locally inspired specialties from the ports of call.

Waves Grill is the setting for all-American favorites, including burgers and sides of fresh salads, coleslaw and hand-cut fries.

In the Culinary Center guests may partake in hands-on instruction and may also join the new ocean-view Culinary Center Dining Room with private group dinners or one of the ship’s exclusive food and wine pairing experiences.

Private dinner parties can be arranged in Priveé for up to 10 guests. And, the Baristas is, as the name implies, the ship’s coffee bar with pastries.