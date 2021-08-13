Fleet Location Update: Royal Caribbean Ships

With several ships back in service and others to follow soon, the Royal Caribbean fleet is making a comeback.

Here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship as of August 13, 2021:

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After entering service on July 31, the Odyssey of the Seas is offering a series of Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale. The Quantum Ultra-Class vessel is presently at the last leg of a six-night cruise that included visits to Mexico and the Bahamas.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Hong Kong

Based in Asia, the Spectrum of the Seas is currently in Hong Kong. The vessel is set to resume service in October, with short cruises from the city’s state-of-the-art Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Scheduled to welcome the guests back on August 14, the Symphony of the Seas is awaiting the service resumption in the Bahamas.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Seattle, Washington

Departing Seattle today on its first cruise, the Ovation of the Seas is kicking off a short season in Alaska. The Quantum-class vessel is set to stay in the Last Frontier through early October.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Barcelona, Spain

After undergoing maintenance in Cádiz, Spain, the Harmony of the Seas remained in Europe. The vessel is currently in Barcelona, awaiting to resume service in the Mediterranean on August 15.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Coast of England

The Anthem of the Seas is currently offering domestic cruises around the UK. Based in Southampton, the vessel reentered service on July 7, 2021.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

Last November, the Quantum of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship to welcome guests back, with a series of short cruises to nowhere from Singapore. After nearly nine months, the vessel is remains in service in the region.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Allure of the Seas resumed guest operations on August 8. The vessel is now offering cruises from Port Canaveral, alternating sailings to Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Another Royal Caribbean ship ready to resume service, the Oasis of the Seas remains in the Bahamas and Florida region. The vessel is set to depart Cape Liberty for a test cruise on August 22, ahead of its first commercial sailing on September 5.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Gulf of Mexico

The Independence of the Seas is currently in the Gulf of Mexico, ready to reenter service from Galveston on August 15.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Europe

The Liberty of the Seas is ready to return to the United States after a routine drydock in Cádiz, Spain.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

The Freedom of the Seas departs Miami today, on another short cruise to Bahamas. The vessel resumed service on July 2, offering three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Based in Cyprus, the Jewel of the Seas resumed service on July 10. The vessel is currently offering a week-long Eastern Mediterranean itinerary with visits to five destinations in Greece.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Florida Coast

Set to return to service on August 23, the Mariner of the Seas is spending the operational pause around Florida.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Serenade of the Seas is currently sailing in Alaska. The vessel resumed service on July 19, after a 15-month service pause.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Asia

After a drydock stay in Cádiz’s Navantia shipyard, the Navigator of the Seas is heading to the United States’ West Coast via Asia. Currently near South Korea, the vessel is set to enter service in November, with a series of cruises from Los Angeles.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Awaiting the service resumption in the Bahamas, the Brilliance of the Seas is currently anchored at the Great Bahama Bank.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas and Caribbean

After welcoming the guests back on June 12, the Adventure of the Seas is currently offering a program of week-long cruises to the Bahamas and Mexico.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Limassol, Cyprus

After spending several months in Asia, the Radiance of the Seas recently returned to Europe. The vessel is presently in the Mediterranean, sailing near Limassol, Cyprus.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Explorer of the Seas is currently anchored off CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: South China Sea

Spending the operational pause in Asia, the Voyager of the Seas is sailing towards Hong Kong.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Caribbean

After a technical call in Puerto Rico, the Vision of the Seas returned to the Caribbean Sea. The vessel is currently sailing north of the Leeward Islands.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Caribbean

After a visit to St. Maarten earlier this month, the Rhapsody of the Seas is currently sailing in the Caribbean.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Location: Crossing the Atlantic

The Enchantment of the Seas departed St. Maarten earlier this month en route to Europe. Currently crossing the Atlantic, the vessel is expected in Cádiz, Spain, on August 18.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Road Town, Virgin Islands

Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Grandeur of the Seas is currently docked in Road Town, Virgin Islands.