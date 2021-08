Royal Caribbean Group today announced that it has commenced a private offering of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 to be issued by the company.

The company said it intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including the replenishment of capital as a result of the up to 40% redemption of its 11.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2025 and the refinancing of future debt maturities.