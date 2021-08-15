Premium Cruise Brands Accelerate Global Restart

With more cruise vessels sailing again, premium cruise brands are quickly resuming operations around the world.

Here are the latest plans from eight key brands:

Celebrity Cruises

First sailing: In service since June 5, 2021

Ships: Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Xpedition, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Xploration

Regions: Caribbean, Mediterranean, United Kingdom, Galapagos and Alaska

As part of its phased restart plan, Celebrity Cruises currently has eight vessels back in service. After first resuming guest operations in the Caribbean and in the Mediterranean, the Royal Caribbean-owned brand welcomed the passengers back in the United Kingdom and in the Galapagos.

In June, Celebrity also pioneered the restart in the United States, with the Celebrity Edge becoming the first vessel to sail from the country with paying passengers in 15 months. Now, three Celebrity ships are sailing from U.S. ports, including the Celebrity Millennium, which relaunched service for the brand in Alaska.

A ninth vessel is set to welcome the guests back in September, as the Celebrity Xploration resumes its regular schedule of Galapagos expeditions.

Holland America Line

First sailing: In service since July 24, 2021

Ships: Nieuw Amsterdam, Eurodam, Zuiderdam, Koningsdam, Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam

Regions: Alaska, Mediterranean, Mexico, Caribbean, Hawaii, Panama Canal and California

Holland America Line relaunched service in July, with a series of Seattle-based Alaska sailings. Now, the brand is expanding its restart to Europe, as the Eurodam sails a program of Mediterranean cruises from Greece.

The Carnival-owned brand also plans to welcome the guests back in the Caribbean, the West Coast and other destinations. Starting in September, six ships are set to sail from Port Everglades and San Diego, including the new Rotterdam.

The recently delivered newbuild is set to enter service in October, offering a transatlantic crossing before starting its inaugural season in the Caribbean.

Princess Cruises

First sailing: In service since July 25, 2021

Ships: Majestic Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Grand Princess, Ruby Princess, Enchanted Princess, Caribbean Princess and Crown Princess

Regions: Alaska, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and California

Princess Cruises returned to guest operations in the United States, as the Majestic Princess kicked off a shortened Alaska season in July. Based in Seattle, the vessel remains in the region through late September, before repositioning to Los Angeles for a series of West Coast cruises.

The premium cruise line also resumed service in Europe, with two vessels offering a series of “Seacations” around the British Islands through the end of summer.

This fall, Princess is also welcoming the passengers back in San Francisco and Port Everglades. Between September and November, eight Princess vessels will once again offer cruises to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.

Oceania Cruises

First sailing: August 29, 2021

Ships: Marina, Riviera, Insignia and Sirena

Regions: Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Caribbean and World Cruise

Oceania Cruises plans to resume service in August, with the Marina welcoming the guests back for a Northern Europe season. The 1,250-guest vessel will resume her originally published voyage schedule, starting in Copenhagen.

A second ship, the Riviera, will restart operations in October, sailing a series of Mediterranean voyages, prior to a winter season in the Caribbean.

Phased restart dates for the balance of the fleet are in the plans, with two additional ships resuming service between December 2021 and January 2022.

Cunard Line

First sailing: August 13, 2021

Ships: Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary 2

Regions: United Kingdom, Transatlantic Crossings, Western Europe, Atlantic Islands and Caribbean

Before resuming international operations, Cunard is restarting service in the United Kingdom. Starting on August 13, the Queen Elizabeth offered a series of domestic scenic cruises around the British Islands, sailing from Southampton.

Following its local program, the vessel is offering new UK-based itineraries to Western Europe and the Atlantic Islands.

The Queen Mary 2, meanwhile, resumes service in November, offering transatlantic crossings before sailing new short breaks in Western Europe. Later in the year, the vessel is also sailing in the Caribbean with three new cruises.

Dream Cruises

First sailing: In service since July 26, 2020

Ships: Genting Dream, World Dream and Explorer Dream

Regions: Asia – Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong

Asia-based Dream Cruises is currently offering “Super Seacations” from two different homeports. In line with local government protocols, the World Dream is sailing short cruises to nowhere from Singapore, while the Genting Dream offers a similar product from Hong Kong.

The first vessel to resume service for the brand, the Explorer Dream had started to offer Taiwan island-hopping itineraries in July 2020. According to Dream's website, after a service suspension, the sailings are now set to resume on August 18, 2021.

Azamara

First sailing: August 28, 2021

Ship: Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey

Region: Mediterranean and Caribbean

Currently being prepared for its restart, the Azamara Quest will be the first vessel back in action for Azamara.

Now an independent brand, Azamara will relaunch operations on August 28, with a series of sailings in the Eastern Mediterranean.

After cancelling and replacing many sailings due to ongoing complexities of cruise operations in several regions of the world, the company is also planning a revised 2021-2022 season.

The new program has the Azamara Journey resuming service on October 13, with a series of Europe sailings that will be extended through the winter. The Azamara Questwill offer an expanded season in the Caribbean after the initial sailings in the Mediterranean.

The Azamara Pursuit and the new Azamara Onward will resume cruising in 2022.

Saga Cruises

First sailing: In service since June 27, 2021

Ship: Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure

Region: Europe - United Kingdom, Northern Europe and Mediterranean

After welcoming its passengers back on the Spirit of Discovery in June, Saga Cruises is currently offering domestic cruising in the United Kingdom with its two-ship fleet.

Now, the British brand plans to step up its restart with international cruises. Set to return later this month, the multi-country itineraries include sailings to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and more from Dover, England.