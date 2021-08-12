Tarragona

The Latest Restart Dates for Royal Caribbean International Cruise Ships

Odyssey of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International will have its full fleet sailing again by spring 2022 as the company's restart plan accelerates on a worldwide basis. 

Here's the latest:

Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since June 12, 2021
Homeport: Nassau
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Freeport   

Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 8, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 5 nights to 8 nights
Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising     

Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: December 16, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel  

Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: December 23, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Key West, Freeport and Nassau    

Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: November 7, 2021
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Kitts

Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 2 to 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay   

Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 5, 2021
Homeport: Bridgetown
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries

Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: August 15, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples

Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: August 15, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán

Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since July 10, 2021
Homeport: Limassol
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes   

Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 3, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel  

Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: August 23, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: November 19, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty  
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau  

Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 6 and 8 nights
Itinerary: Western and Southern Caribbean  

Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: August 13, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier (cruising)

Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: April 23, 2022
Homeport: Los Angeles to Vancouver  
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria

Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 23, 2022
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos and Piraeus   

Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since July 19, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau and Ketchikan

Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: October 5, 2021*
Homeport: Hong Kong
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: August 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatán and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: January 24, 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colón, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaçao

Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: April 15, 2022
Homeport: Copenhagen
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Oslo, Kristiansand, Skagen and Gothenburg   

Wonder of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,448
Date: March 26, 2022
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Kumamoto 

*Projected

