The Latest Restart Dates for Royal Caribbean International Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean International will have its full fleet sailing again by spring 2022 as the company's restart plan accelerates on a worldwide basis.

Here's the latest:

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since June 12, 2021

Homeport: Nassau

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Freeport

Allure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 8, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 7, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 5 nights to 8 nights

Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: December 16, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,250

Date: December 23, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Key West, Freeport and Nassau

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Kitts

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 2 to 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: December 5, 2021

Homeport: Bridgetown

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: August 15, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples

Independence of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: August 15, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán

Jewel of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 10, 2021

Homeport: Limassol

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: October 3, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: August 23, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: November 19, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 6 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Western and Southern Caribbean

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: August 13, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier (cruising)

Quantum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since December 1, 2020

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: April 23, 2022

Homeport: Los Angeles to Vancouver

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 23, 2022

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos and Piraeus

Serenade of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 19, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau and Ketchikan

Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: October 5, 2021*

Homeport: Hong Kong

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: August 14, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatán and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Vision of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: January 24, 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colón, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaçao

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: April 15, 2022

Homeport: Copenhagen

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Oslo, Kristiansand, Skagen and Gothenburg

Wonder of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,448

Date: March 26, 2022

Homeport: Tianjin

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Fukuoka and Kumamoto

*Projected