P&O Cruises New Iona Sails Maiden Cruise

The new P&O Cruises Iona has embarked on its maiden voyage visiting its Scottish namesake island with a fireworks display tonight as the highlight of celebrations, according to a press release.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Iona’s maiden voyage is the start of a new era in travel as Britain’s most environmentally-friendly cruise ship, the first in the country powered by liquefied natural gas, sets sail.

“For this special maiden voyage we wanted to bring guests to the island of Iona which has influenced many aspects of the ship – the sense of space in the SkyDome through to our gin still named “Columba”, the heather in our Marabelle gin distilled onboard and, of course, the name of the ship.”

Iona’s first-ever cruise is currently sailing around the UK coast, for seven nights, having departed P&O Cruises home port of Southampton on August 7, 2021.

The ship is at anchor adjacent to the island of Iona ahead of starting scenic cruising around the Isle of Colonsay, Lochbuie, Duart Castle, Tobermory, Bac Mòr, Fingal’s Cave, Sound of Jura, Claggain Bay, Mull of Kintyre and Sanda Island.

After an inaugural season of UK coastal cruises Iona will offer holidays to Spain and the Canary Islands from September 2021.