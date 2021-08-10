Hurtigruten Announces Africa Expedition Cruise Program

Hurtigruten Expeditions is heading to Africa the 2022-2023 cruise season, with the Spitsbergen set to offer itineraries to West Coast of Africa and its archipelagos, the Bissagos Islands and Cape Verde.

"This is part of our growth strategy for Hurtigruten Expeditions," said CEO Asta Lassesen, in an interview with Cruise Industry News.

The expansion follows the cruise line’s recent launch announcement of year-round expedition cruises to the Galapagos Islands starting early 2022

"Historically we have had most of our capacity focused around polar areas with many of the other operators. We see high yields and high demand. Saying that, if we are to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy we need to expand to new areas."

Part of the move into Africa was based on a survey to past guests, she said.

"For us this is about being able to offer a portfolio of destinations," Lassesen added.

The new 13-day itinerary includes four countries: Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Senegal, with the Spitsbergen based out of Dakar.

Hurtigruten Expedition’s first adventure will depart on November 27, 2022, and will be the first in a series of expedition cruises to visit Cape Verde and the Bissagos Islands.

Besides its first-ever African expedition cruises, Hurtigruten will also introduce a series of itineraries to the Canary Islands and Madeira for the 2022-2023 season.