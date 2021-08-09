Tarragona

MSC Seashore Welcomes Guests for First Cruise

MSC Seashore

Another new cruise ship is in service as the MSC Seashore has welcomed her first guests as the vessel became the 19th ship to join the line’s fleet.

Embarking guests in Barcelona, Spain, Marseille, France and Genoa, Italy on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, more guests will be welcomed onboard the first Seaside EVO ship today in Naples, Italy as part of her inaugural seven-night western Mediterranean itinerary.

The MSC Seashore will then call Messina in Sicily, then on to Valetta in Malta, and then Barcelona, Marseille and back to Genoa.

Following her summer season in the western Mediterranean, MSC Seashore will complete an 18-night transatlantic Grand Voyage cruise to Miami, USA.

Once in Miami, MSC Seashore will offer seven-night cruises with two different itineraries. The first, in the West Caribbean, calls Ocho Rios in Jamaica, George Town in the Cayman Islands, Cozumel in Mexico. The second, in the East Caribbean calls San Juan in Puerto Rico, Charlotte Amalie on the island of St Thomas, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

