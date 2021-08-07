Tarragona

Bahamas Updates Testing Rules for Vaccinated Cruise Guests

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation has announced new testing rules for vaccinated cruise passengers. According to a press statement, guests on cruises that originate in and return to The Bahamas must still apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa and follow the new testing requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. 

The new requirements indicate that vaccinated people must provide a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test taken no more than five days before the date of arrival to The Bahamas. Unvaccinated guests are required to obtain a negative PCR test taken no more than five days before the date of arrival to The Bahamas.

All travelers entering The Bahamas on cruises that originate in the U.S. will be subjected to the testing requirements mandated by the cruise line and approved by the government of The Bahamas.

Cruise lines may have different requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests, the ministry noted. Travelers should check with their cruise line for specific details regarding their cruise, it added.

The new testing protocols are for all travelers applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa from Aug. 6 and onward who want to enter The Bahamas or travel inter-island within The Bahamas. 

