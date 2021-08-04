Carnival Cruise Line Changes Face Mask and Testing Rules Fleetwide

Carnival Cruise Line has changed its face covering and testing policies, according to Brand Ambassador and Senior Cruise Director of Carnival Cruise Line, John Heald.

From Aug. 7, all guests will be required to wear face masks indoors. This includes elevators, shops, casinos, restaurant halls and queuing areas.

“In any (indoor) area where many people are gathered and when you're not eating or drinking, we are going to require you to wear a face mask, and this is for all guests, not just those who are unvaccinated,” said Heald in a Facebook video.

Additionally, from Aug. 14, all cruises will require all guests to test negative for coronavirus within three days before the sailing.

“That is for all guests, (including) fully vaccinated,” Heald said. “You are going to need a negative antigen test taken within three days of your cruise, and you'll need to show proof of this.”

Heald explained that Carnival had to introduce these rules in order to “keep cruising going.”

“This is what we have to do, and we ask for your understanding … We have to be careful, and we have to get this right, and we will continue to make whatever changes we need to in order for the fun to continue,“ Heald explained.

According to him, guests cruising with Carnival Cruise Line in the next few months will be notified about the change soon.

The Carnival Pride Oct. 31 sailing will have different rules, Heald noted.