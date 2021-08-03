Royal Caribbean To Bring Back Full Cruise Fleet by Spring 2022

Royal Caribbean International today announced that its complete lineup of ships will be sailing by spring 2022.

The next group of returning ships and itineraries will begin to set sail in September with Oasis of the Seas’ first sailing from the New York area – a seven-night itinerary to the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.

“We are excited and appreciative to be able to say with confidence when all of our ships will return, especially for travelers looking ahead to plan their getaways. More than 110,000 guests have cruised with us since December, and they’ve done so safely while enjoying the memorable vacations they trust we’ll bring to life,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “It’s been incredible to see families come together again on board our ships sailing in the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. And to know we’ll soon welcome more in a safe manner when our entire fleet is back by spring 2022 is wonderful.”

On Nov. 19, the Navigator of the Seas will arrive in Los Angeles to set sail with West Coast vacationers on short three-, four- and five-night getaways to Catalina Island, California and Mexico. Setting the stage for her 2022 deployment.

December will bring Royal Caribbean’s return to two popular destinations on opposite sides of the world, according to a statement.

The Ovation of the Seas will head back to Australia on Dec. 13 to sail domestic cruises from Sydney, and Grandeur of the Seas will cruise from Bridgetown, Barbados on seven- and 14-night sailings to bucket list-worthy islands as soon as Dec. 5.

Upcoming 2021-2022 Plans: