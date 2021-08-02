MSC Cruises Ready to Sail from Miami with Meraviglia

MSC Cruises is marking its return to cruising from the U.S. on Monday as the MSC Meraviglia is ready to depart from PortMiami on a four-night Bahamas itinerary to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

It's the first cruise for MSC in the U.S. in nearly 18 months is a landmark moment in the company’s global plan to have more than half of its fleet back at sea by the end of the summer, according to the company.

Its U.S. return also kicks off a countdown to brand new itineraries and ships for North American guests to look forward to this fall.

“As of today, we once again have the pleasure of showcasing our word-class experiences to U.S. guests, offering them the cruise experience they know and love with upscale dining, dynamic entertainment and immersive activities, including our new private natural paradise, Ocean Cay,” said Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “It has been a long road, and we are delighted to see demand continue to increase as cruisers grow eager to get back to sea. We are confident that they will find the rich onboard experience that we’re known for, while feeling reassured that their health and safety is our highest priority.”

The MSC Meraviglia will sail three- and four-night cruises beginning today and add seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises starting September 18, 2021.

The MSC Divina will then be MSC Cruises’ second ship to return to cruising from the U.S., with three-, four- and seven-night itineraries beginning Sept. 16 from Orlando (Port Canaveral) – a new homeport for the brand.

Delivered just last week as the largest cruise ship ever built in Italy, the MSC Seashore – MSC Cruises’ newest flagship – will arrive to her new homeport in Miami on November 18, 2021.