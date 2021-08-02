Cruise Ship Orderbook Update: August 2021

With a handful of cruise ships delivered in July, the global cruise ship orderbook has slimmed a bit in the August update from Cruise Industry News.

Through 2027, 94 ocean-going ships are expected to join the global fleet, representing just under 200,000 berths and $58 billion of newbuilds, according to Cruise Industry News estimates.

[To download the orderbook in PDF, click here.]

Over 10,000 berths joined the global cruise fleet in July with the deliveries of the MSC Seashore, Virgin's new Valiant Lady, and the Rotterdam from Holland America Line at the end of the month. All three ships were built by Fincantieri in Italy.

Among key changes for August, the new Njord is now set to be built in Germany for a 2025 delivery, and will be powered by LNG.

Of the 94 new ships on the orderbook, they carry an average cost of just over $600 million with an average passenger capacity of 2,115 guests each.

