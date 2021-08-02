Alaska 2021 Cruise Capacity Breakdown

After more than a year without passengers, Alaska recently welcomed its first large cruise ships for a shortened season.
Through October, seven different mainstream cruise brands will operate in the region, with eight vessels and the potential to carry over 200,000 guests at 100 percent occupancy in the Last Frontier.
Royal Caribbean International will lead in market capacity, with two ships and over 6,200 berths at full occupancy.
Norwegian Cruise Line will be second, with one ship and 4,200 berths, followed by Princess Cruises, with one ship and 3,600 berths with the Majestic Princess, which just returned from its first week-long cruise roundtrip from Seattle.
Before the pandemic, the Alaska market was set to have record high capacity in 2021.
According to data from the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the region could have seen just under 1.4 million cruise guests, with Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line having the lion's share of the market.
2021 Capacity in Alaska according to Cruise Industry News:
Royal Caribbean International
Ships: Two – Ovation of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas
Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 6,200
Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 57,900
Norwegian Cruise Line
Ships: One – Norwegian Encore
Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 4,200
Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 46,200
Princess Cruises
Ships: One – Majestic Princess
Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 3,600
Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 36,000
Carnival Cruise Line
Ships: One – Carnival Miracle
Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 2,100
Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 16,800
Celebrity Cruises
Ships: One – Celebrity Millennium
Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 2,038
Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 22,418
Holland America Line
Ships: One – Nieuw Amsterdam
Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 2,100
Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 21,000
Silversea Cruises
Ships: One – Silver Muse
Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 596
Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,980
Numbers by Corporation
Royal Caribbean Group
Ships: 4
Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 8,834
Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 83,298
Carnival Corporation
Ships: 3
Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 7,800
Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 73,800
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
Ships: 1
Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 4,200
Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 46,200