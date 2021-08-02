Alaska 2021 Cruise Capacity Breakdown

After more than a year without passengers, Alaska recently welcomed its first large cruise ships for a shortened season.

Through October, seven different mainstream cruise brands will operate in the region, with eight vessels and the potential to carry over 200,000 guests at 100 percent occupancy in the Last Frontier.

Royal Caribbean International will lead in market capacity, with two ships and over 6,200 berths at full occupancy.

Norwegian Cruise Line will be second, with one ship and 4,200 berths, followed by Princess Cruises, with one ship and 3,600 berths with the Majestic Princess, which just returned from its first week-long cruise roundtrip from Seattle.

Before the pandemic, the Alaska market was set to have record high capacity in 2021.

According to data from the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the region could have seen just under 1.4 million cruise guests, with Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line having the lion's share of the market.

2021 Capacity in Alaska according to Cruise Industry News:

Royal Caribbean International

Ships: Two – Ovation of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas

Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 6,200

Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 57,900

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ships: One – Norwegian Encore

Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 4,200

Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 46,200

Princess Cruises

Ships: One – Majestic Princess

Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 3,600

Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 36,000

Carnival Cruise Line

Ships: One – Carnival Miracle

Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 2,100

Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 16,800

Celebrity Cruises

Ships: One – Celebrity Millennium

Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 2,038

Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 22,418

Holland America Line

Ships: One – Nieuw Amsterdam

Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 2,100

Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 21,000

Silversea Cruises

Ships: One – Silver Muse

Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 596

Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,980

Numbers by Corporation

Royal Caribbean Group

Ships: 4

Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 8,834

Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 83,298

Carnival Corporation

Ships: 3

Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 7,800

Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 73,800

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Ships: 1

Total Berths (at 100% occupancy): 4,200

Total Potential Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 46,200