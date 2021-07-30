Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Locations: Ship by Ship

On July 25, the Norwegian Jade became the first Norwegian Cruise Line ship to resume service. With five additional vessels welcoming the guests through September, the company is moving its fleet around in preparations for the restart.
Here’s the location of every Norwegian ship as of July 30, 2021:
Norwegian Encore
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Seattle, Washington
Ready to reenter service on August 7, the Norwegian Encore is currently in Seattle. After a few months in Asia, the vessel returned to the United States recently ahead of its inaugural season in Alaska.
Norwegian Bliss
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Bar, Montenegro
Spending the operational pause in Europe, the Norwegian Bliss recently arrived in Bar City. Located in Montenegro, the port has been commonly used for crew transfers and warm lay ups during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norwegian Joy
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Oranjestad, Aruba
After a technical call in Puerto Rico earlier in July, the Norwegian Joy returned to Oranjestad, Aruba, where it is currently docked.
Norwegian Escape
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Western Europe
The Norwegian Escape is cruising at the Bay of Biscay in Western Europe. After several weeks in France, the vessel is set to arrive in Gibraltar on August 1.
Norwegian Getaway
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Brindisi, Italy
The Norwegian Getaway is awaiting its service resumption in Italy. The vessel is set to welcome the guests back on September 13, for a Western Mediterranean cruise.
Norwegian Breakaway
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: La Seyne-sur-Mer, France
After arriving in France in 2020 for a drydock, the Norwegian Breakaway remained in Europe. The vessel is currently moored in the French port of La Seyne-sur-Mer.
Norwegian Epic
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Civitavecchia, Italy
Set to resume service in the Mediterranean on September 5, the Norwegian Epic is presently docked in Civitavecchia, Italy.
Norwegian Gem
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
Resuming service in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Gem is currently docked in Miami, Florida. On August 15, the vessel is set to depart Miami for its first cruise since March 2020.
Norwegian Jade
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
On July 25, the Norwegian Jade became the first ship to resume commercial service for Norwegian Cruise Line. The vessel is now offering a series of Eastern Mediterranean cruises from Piraeus.
Norwegian Pearl
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Willemstad, Curaçao
The Norwegian Pearl is currently docked in Willemstad, Curaçao.
Norwegian Jewel
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
After several months on the West Coast, the Norwegian Jewel tranisted Panama Canal in May. The vessel is presently docked in Miami, Florida.
Pride of America
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Portland, Oregon
Norwegian’s Hawaii-based ship, the Pride of America is currently in Portland, Oregon. The ship arrived on the West Coast in June for maintenance and drydock work.
Norwegian Dawn
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Location: Marseille, France
Spending the operational pause in Europe, the Norwegian Dawn is currently anchored off Marseille, France.
Norwegian Star
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Location: Marseille, France
The Norwegian Star is currently in a drydock in the Port of Marseille, France. Similar to other ships in the Norwegian fleet, the vessel is undergoing maintenance before the service return.
Norwegian Sun
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,002 guests
Location: Panama Canal Anchorage
After a period docked in Mexico, the Norwegian Sun recently arrived at the Panama Canal’s Pacific Anchorage. The vessel is currently off Taboga Island.
Norwegian Spirit
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Bar, Montenegro
Another Norwegian ship in Europe, the Norwegian Spirit is anchored off Bar, Montenegro. The vessel has been using the port for crew movements during the pandemic.
Norwegian Sky
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Colón, Panama
The Norwegian Sky is currently docked in Colón, Panama. Initially laid up in Jacksonville, the Norwegian Sky also spent several months in Southern Caribbean.