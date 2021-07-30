Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Locations: Ship by Ship

On July 25, the Norwegian Jade became the first Norwegian Cruise Line ship to resume service. With five additional vessels welcoming the guests through September, the company is moving its fleet around in preparations for the restart.

Here’s the location of every Norwegian ship as of July 30, 2021:

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Seattle, Washington

Ready to reenter service on August 7, the Norwegian Encore is currently in Seattle. After a few months in Asia, the vessel returned to the United States recently ahead of its inaugural season in Alaska.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Bar, Montenegro

Spending the operational pause in Europe, the Norwegian Bliss recently arrived in Bar City. Located in Montenegro, the port has been commonly used for crew transfers and warm lay ups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Oranjestad, Aruba

After a technical call in Puerto Rico earlier in July, the Norwegian Joy returned to Oranjestad, Aruba, where it is currently docked.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Western Europe

The Norwegian Escape is cruising at the Bay of Biscay in Western Europe. After several weeks in France, the vessel is set to arrive in Gibraltar on August 1.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Brindisi, Italy

The Norwegian Getaway is awaiting its service resumption in Italy. The vessel is set to welcome the guests back on September 13, for a Western Mediterranean cruise.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: La Seyne-sur-Mer, France

After arriving in France in 2020 for a drydock, the Norwegian Breakaway remained in Europe. The vessel is currently moored in the French port of La Seyne-sur-Mer.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

Set to resume service in the Mediterranean on September 5, the Norwegian Epic is presently docked in Civitavecchia, Italy.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

Resuming service in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Gem is currently docked in Miami, Florida. On August 15, the vessel is set to depart Miami for its first cruise since March 2020.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

On July 25, the Norwegian Jade became the first ship to resume commercial service for Norwegian Cruise Line. The vessel is now offering a series of Eastern Mediterranean cruises from Piraeus.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Willemstad, Curaçao

The Norwegian Pearl is currently docked in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

After several months on the West Coast, the Norwegian Jewel tranisted Panama Canal in May. The vessel is presently docked in Miami, Florida.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Portland, Oregon

Norwegian’s Hawaii-based ship, the Pride of America is currently in Portland, Oregon. The ship arrived on the West Coast in June for maintenance and drydock work.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Marseille, France

Spending the operational pause in Europe, the Norwegian Dawn is currently anchored off Marseille, France.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Marseille, France

The Norwegian Star is currently in a drydock in the Port of Marseille, France. Similar to other ships in the Norwegian fleet, the vessel is undergoing maintenance before the service return.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Location: Panama Canal Anchorage

After a period docked in Mexico, the Norwegian Sun recently arrived at the Panama Canal’s Pacific Anchorage. The vessel is currently off Taboga Island.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Bar, Montenegro

Another Norwegian ship in Europe, the Norwegian Spirit is anchored off Bar, Montenegro. The vessel has been using the port for crew movements during the pandemic.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Colón, Panama

The Norwegian Sky is currently docked in Colón, Panama. Initially laid up in Jacksonville, the Norwegian Sky also spent several months in Southern Caribbean.