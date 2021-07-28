Crystal Serenity Adds Miami as Port of Call and Embarkation Port

Crystal Cruises today announced it has added Miami as a port of call and a port of embarkation for Crystal Serenity’s Luxury Bahamas Escapes voyages.

According to Crystal, the addition of Miami begins with the Saturday, August 7 voyage from Nassau with embarkation from the Port of Miami on Monday, August 9.

This update to the itinerary will allow travelers to enjoy a U.S. city departure affording ample flight options as well as another port of call for guests sailing on this unique itinerary, the company said, in a statement.

The seven-night round-trip Luxury Bahamas Escapes have been extended to early November and now include three ports of embarkation: Nassau on Saturdays, Bimini on Sundays, and Miami on Mondays.

In addition, a new four-night Luxury Bahamas Getaway sailing on November 15 round-trip from Miami has been added that will visit San Salvador and Exuma while also featuring one day at sea.

“The terrific response to our deployment of Crystal Serenity’s Luxury Bahamas Escapes showcases the pent-up desire in cruising and we are thrilled to have resumed cruising on July 3 in The Bahamas,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s president. “By adding Port of Miami, we are giving travelers another convenient way to join these popular Bahamas cruises that provide vacation escapes both close to home and yet a world away, with amazing outdoor options from snorkeling and diving to eco-tours and deep-sea fishing, to just relaxing on some of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

“These itineraries are truly unique because they offer guests the chance to experience exclusive places usually only accessible by seaplanes or private yachts and sailboats. We are delighted that The Bahamas has welcomed us to explore their beautiful Family Islands and we look forward to sharing their natural wonders and authentic, up-close experiences with our guests.”

“We're working hard to bring back safe cruising at PortMiami stronger than ever,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am so excited that Crystal Cruises’ new passenger service to The Bahamas from the Cruise Capital of the World will offer visitors a new travel destination from Miami and generate economic opportunities across our community. Thank you, Crystal Cruises, for choosing PortMiami as a homeport.”