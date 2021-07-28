Tarragona

AIDAluna Set to Sail in September from Kiel

AIDAluna

AIDA Cruises today announced that on the AIDAluna will be the seventh ship in the AIDA fleet to restart guest operations in 2021 when it sails on Sept. 5 from Kiel.

The ship will offer three- and four-day cruises from the German port through mid October. 

On the four-day voyage, AIDAluna will call at the Polish port of Gdynia after a sea day passing the island of Gotland, among others.

"Scenic Cruising" is also the plan on the first day of the three-day cruise from Kiel, which leads to the Swedish metropolis of Gothenburg.

By the end of this year AIDA Cruises plans to have 10 ships sailing, including its highly anticipated new ship, AIDAcosma, to be delivered in December 2021.

 

