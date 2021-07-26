Azamara Quest Departs from Glasgow Ahead of Return to Service

Azamara today announced that the Azamara Quest was the first of its ships to depart from Glasgow’s Peel Port (King George V Dock), on the afternoon of July 26, following thirteen months docked in the Scottish city.

The Quest had been in Glasgow with the Journey and Pursuit for the last year during their layup. The ship is now heading for a drydock in Spain before cruising again in late August.

Azamara President, Carol Cabezas comments, “We want to extend our thanks to Peel Ports for hosting the Azamara fleet and to the Glaswegian community who have not only welcomed our ships and crew with open arms but have also made an integral contribution in maintaining and preparing our vessels, ensuring that we can get back to doing what we do best this summer; connecting people to people; people with cultures; and people with themselves. As the ships prepare to return to the oceans, the generosity of Glasgow will be fondly remembered.”

The ship sails for drydock in Cadiz, Spain to finalize preparations ahead of its return to service in August with five back-to-back Greece Country-Intensive Voyages; each seven-nights in length and a total of 18-late nights in port, including Santorini, Rhodes and Heraklion, Greece.

“We’ve been honored to have had the three Azamara ships docked at KGV over the past year. Their giant presence has been a spectacular addition to the River Clyde scene, drawing sightseers from Glasgow and beyond,” says Peel Ports Clyde port director Jim McSporran. “While we’re sad to see Azamara Quest leave, followed soon by her sister ships, it is an encouraging sign that the gradual removal of Covid restrictions taking place will soon see the cruise industry return to its pre-pandemic scale of operations.”