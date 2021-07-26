Tarragona

Norwegian Cruise Line Back in Service as Jade Sails from Athens

Norwegian Jade

Norwegian Cruise Line yesterday officially commemorated its cruise comeback with the Norwegian Jade sailing from the port of Athens and becoming the first ship in the fleet to welcome back guests after a 500 day pause.

Until November 2021, guests sailing aboard Norwegian Jade’s Greek Isles itinerary will wake up in a new destination every day, able to spend eight-to-nine hours in each port.

“Welcoming our guests and crew onboard has been one of the most memorable moments of my over 30-year career,” said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are excited to embark on the Great Cruise Comeback with a brand-new itinerary and homeport for our brand, offering our guests an even greater selection of unique vacations at sea.”

Greek Minister of Tourism Harry Theoharis added, “We are overjoyed to welcome Norwegian Jade and her guests to Greece. The planned itineraries will offer unique experiences that combine our rich history, bustling culture and famous gastronomy.”

“Norwegian Jade’s first Greek Isles voyages sold out shortly after we made the announcement that we were on our way back,” said Sommer. “With such strong demand, we are glad to expand our offering in Greece with seven ships through 2023, providing our guests with a range of innovative vessels and itineraries to choose from.”

