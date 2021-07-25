Another Cruise Ship Back in Service: Celebrity Equinox Resumes Sailing from Port Everglades

The Celebrity Equinox has sailed for the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades, rounding out eight weeks that saw the brand launch eight ships back into revenue service.

Celebrity Cruises restarted the North American cruise industry this summer on June 5 with the Celebrity Millennium sailing the Caribbean from St. Maarten and quickly followed on June 26 with the Celebrity Edge, the first major ship to sail from a U.S. port in more than a year.

The recently 'revolutionized' Celebrity Equinox's first sailing features a seven-night Western Caribbean itinerary visiting the ports of St. Maarten and St. Thomas, along with Nassau, Bahamas. She then rotates between Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

"With each new ship that goes in the water, I'm overwhelmed by the palpable sense of reconnection on board for both our guests and our crew – with each other, their families and the world," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "Being together, again, and absorbing the beauty around us is what we've all dreamt about for over a year, and now it's really wonderful to be a part of our guests' aspirations to travel again."

"Bringing a large cruise ship back into service isn't as easy as turning the ignition key. It's a multi-dimensional process that involves moving and training crew, large-scale procurement, mechanical adjustments, destination outreach, port availability, sales and marketing and so much more," said Brian Abel, Celebrity's senior vice president of hotel operations. "I couldn't be more proud of the Celebrity team's accomplishments. We were ready and we successfully executed this herculean effort with finesse to welcome our guests back onboard for the Celebrity experience they know and love."