U.S. Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Florida in Ongoing CDC Lawsuit

Busy day at Port Everglades

The decision came late on Friday as a U.S. appeals court overturned its decision that reinstated the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's  (CDC) regulations for cruise ships operating of Florida based on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' lawsuit against the CDC.

Previously, the three-judge panel had ruled in favor of the CDC, but now, it appears the CDC's Conditional Sail Orders are only recommended actions and not binding.

If it stands, it means the cruise industry can quickly resume sailing out of Florida in scale. 

According to a separate report from Reuters, the judges said they had rejected the government's request because it had "failed to demonstrate an entitlement to a stay pending appeal."

In other news, the lawsuit earlier today was appearing to be heading to U.S. Supreme Court. It is unclear whether that will now proceed. 

