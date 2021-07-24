What to Know as Disney Cruise Line Targets Aug. 9 Restart in the U.S.

Disney Cruise Line will resume sailing from Florida on the Disney Dream beginning Aug. 9, 2021.

The 2,500-passenger vessel will sail a series of four- and three-night Bahamian voyages from Port Canaveral with two stops at Castaway Cay, and has dropped Nassau for the time being.

Meanwhile, come end of August, the Dream’s sister ship, the Disney Fantasy, will still be sailing its simulated cruises, of which there will be two.

On Aug. 26, the ship will sail a three-night Bahamian test cruise from Port Canaveral, visiting Nassau and Castaway Cay and on Aug. 29, the Fantasy will embark on a four-night Western Caribbean cruise visiting Cozumel and Castaway Cay.

The Disney Fantasy is expected to start its revenue voyages on Sept. 4 from Port Canaveral, sailing seven-night itineraries with visits to Tortola, St. Thomas and Disney’s Castaway Cay.

While Disney will not be requiring proof of vaccination for its sailings out of Florida, non-vaccinated passengers will be subjected to a pre-embarkation PCR test and a $65 antigen test at the port (both at the guests’ expense).

Additionally, non-vaccinated guests over 12 years old sailing from Florida before (or on) Dec. 31, 2021, will have to provide proof of a valid travel insurance policy.

Guests aged two and older will be required to wear a face covering on the ship and at terminals, except for some designated areas and situations (such as at restaurants).

Some onboard venues and activities might be modified or have their capacity limited with a requirement of advance registration. Enhanced cleaning will be in force across all public areas onboard the ship.

The Disney Cruise Line Navigator mobile app can be used by guests to help with communication with crew and virtual queueing.