Here Are The Carnival Ships Returning in September and October

Carnival Freedom

After resuming guest operations earlier in July, Carnival Cruise Line is ready to add more ships and homeports into regular service.

With seven more vessels returning through October, the cruise line will have a total of 15 vessels in service.

Here are the latest details on the additional ships coming into service:

Ship: Carnival Glory
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974
Built: 2003
Homeport: New Orleans  
Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean or Western Caribbean
First Cruise: September 5, 2021

Ship: Carnival Pride
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2001
Homeport: Baltimore
Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas
First Cruise: September 12, 2021

Ship: Carnival Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650
Built: 2009
Homeport: Galveston
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
First Cruise: September 19, 2021

Ship: Carnival Miracle
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Long Beach
Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to Baja California
First Cruise: September 27, 2021 (after completing a season in Alaska)

Ship: Carnival Conquest
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974
Built: 2002
Homeport: Miami  
Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: October 8, 2021

Ship: Carnival Freedom 
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974
Built: 2007
Homeport: Miami
Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean
First Cruise: October 9, 2021

Ship: Carnival Elation
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040
Built: 1998
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Itinerary: Four- and five-nights cruises to Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas
First Cruise: October 11, 2021

Ship: Carnival Sensation
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040
Built: 1993
Homeport: Mobile
Itinerary: Four- and five-nights cruises to Western Caribbean
First Cruise: October 21, 2021

