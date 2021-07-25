Here Are The Carnival Ships Returning in September and October

After resuming guest operations earlier in July, Carnival Cruise Line is ready to add more ships and homeports into regular service.

With seven more vessels returning through October, the cruise line will have a total of 15 vessels in service.

Here are the latest details on the additional ships coming into service:

Ship: Carnival Glory

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2003

Homeport: New Orleans

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean or Western Caribbean

First Cruise: September 5, 2021

Ship: Carnival Pride

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2001

Homeport: Baltimore

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

First Cruise: September 12, 2021

Ship: Carnival Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650

Built: 2009

Homeport: Galveston

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

First Cruise: September 19, 2021

Ship: Carnival Miracle

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Long Beach

Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to Baja California

First Cruise: September 27, 2021 (after completing a season in Alaska)

Ship: Carnival Conquest

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2002

Homeport: Miami

Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: October 8, 2021

Ship: Carnival Freedom

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2007

Homeport: Miami

Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

First Cruise: October 9, 2021

Ship: Carnival Elation

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040

Built: 1998

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Itinerary: Four- and five-nights cruises to Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas

First Cruise: October 11, 2021

Ship: Carnival Sensation

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040

Built: 1993

Homeport: Mobile

Itinerary: Four- and five-nights cruises to Western Caribbean

First Cruise: October 21, 2021