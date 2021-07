When the Entire Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Will Restart: July Update

With the entire 24-strong Carnival Cruise Line fleet coming back into service before the end of 2021, it can be hard to keep up with the who-when-where side of it. To make the job easier, Cruise Industry News has compiled a helpful guide to the cruise line’s resumption of service.

Carnival Breeze

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: In service since July 15, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya our Progreso

Carnival Celebration

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: November 6, 2022

Homeport: Southampton to Miami

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: La Coruña, Vigo, Funchal and St. Cruz de Tenerife

Carnival Conquest

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: October 8, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Dream

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: September 19, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Belize

Carnival Ecstasy

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: November 11, 2021

Homeport: Jacksonville

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Freeport and Nassau

Carnival Elation

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: October 11, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Amber Cove and Grand Turk

Carnival Freedom

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: October 9, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Kitts, San Juan and Grand Turk

Carnival Glory

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Freeport and Nassau

Carnival Horizon

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since July 4, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Carnival Legend

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: November 21, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Princess Cays, Nassau and Freeport

Carnival Liberty

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: November 5, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Magic

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Nassau and Bimini

Carnival Miracle

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 27, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Tracy Arm Fjord (cruising), Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan

Carnival Panorama

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: August 21, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Carnival Paradise

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: November 20, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Mahogany Bay and Cozumel

Carnival Pride

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: September 12, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Freeport

Carnival Radiance

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: November 5, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Ensenada

Carnival Sensation

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: October 21, 2021

Homeport: Mobile

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: December 1, 2021

Homeport: Brisbane

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Airlie Beach

Carnival Splendor

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: November 25, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Cruising

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: August 14, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Ocho Rios and Bimini

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: November 22, 2021

Homeport: Charleston

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays

Carnival Valor

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: November 1, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Puerto Progreso

Carnival Vista

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Mardi Gras

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: July 31, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: San Juan, Amber Cove and Nassau