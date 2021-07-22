TUI Cruises Returning to Norway

TUI Cruises has announced that it will be sailing to Norway with Mein Schiff 1 from Kiel starting on August 22. Complying with Norwegian requirements, all adults aboard, passengers and crew, must be fully vaccinated. Testing is mandatory for children over the age of four.

In addition to scenic cruising of fjords, calls will alternate between Bergen and Oslo.

TUI Cruises said that buffet meal service will be reinstated for vaccinated passengers as will the sauna.

Passengers will also be able to go ashore participating in organized excursion or own their own.

According to the cruise line, the vaccination rate of its passengers is already above 70 percent and rising. Current measures include a rapid antigen test for all guests before embarkation and before disembarkation. Face masks are only worn when social distancing is not possible, such as in elevators. The cruises to Norway will be limited to a maximum of 2,000 people onboard, including passengers and crew.

TUI Cruises ships in service include Mein Schiff 2, Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5 sailing in the Mediterranean; Mein Schiff 3 sailing in the Baltic; and Mein Schiff 6 slated to launch service from Bremerhaven at the end of July.