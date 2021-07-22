AIDA Cruises Announces New Deployment for AIDAprima and AIDAblu

AIDA Cruises has announced that it will expand its vacation program with new cruises during the fall/winter season 2021-2022, offering a range of vacation options in Northern Europe, the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean, the Orient and the Caribbean.

According to a press release, after the end of the Greece season, the AIDAblu will be deployed in the Canary Islands from November until the end of December 2021. At the beginning of 2022, the AIDAblu sets a course for the Mediterranean, offering seven-day cruises from Palma de Mallorca in January and February. From the end of February 2022, Civitavecchia will be the start and destination port for voyages to metropolises in Italy, followed by journeys through the archipelago of ancient Greece, roundtrips from Corfu starting in April 2022.

Additionally, the AIDAprima will call at various destinations in Western Europe from Hamburg as of Oct. 30, 2021, to April 2022.

AIDA Cruises said that it is offering many other vacation options in Northern Europe, the Baltic, Greece and the Western Mediterranean in its 2021 summer program.

The AIDAcosma, the new flagship of the AIDA fleet, will be delivered in December 2021 and debuting in its premiere season in Canary Island.

AIDA Cruises added that it will shortly announce its complete holiday program for the fall/winter season 2021-2022.