Virgin Voyages Unveils New Valiant Lady Mermaid Design

Virgin Voyages has unveiled the second design for its Valiant Lady ship.

According to a press release, the design was created by artist Hillary Wilson, where the new mermaid celebrates the strong, beautiful, friendly and modern embodiment of a black American woman.

To coincide with the announcement, bookings for Valiant Lady’s inaugural, pre-summer voyages officially open today.

Like the Scarlet Lady that came before her, the Valiant Lady will feature a glamorous new mermaid at the helm. Virgin Voyages’ leading ladies, its mermaids, are an important symbol for the brand and meant to keep guests safe on their voyage, the cruise line said.

The inspiration for the Valiant Lady’s new mermaid embodies the spirit of the sea. Emblazoned on the bow of the ship, Valiant Lady’s new black mermaid “captures the energy of a woman moving confidently towards her dreams,” Virgin said.

The juxtaposition of Wilson’s background in classical art and medical drawing inspired her dynamic design, according to the press release. The result is “a dazzling mermaid that resembles a real black woman with authentic features and characteristics,” the cruise line wrote.

With diversity at the core of Virgin Voyages’ brand ideology, it was a natural move to want to honor and represent different races and nationalities by telling those stories through the mermaids, Virgin said. This platform allows international artists to make waves and represent different backgrounds on an expansive, global canvas.

The Valiant Lady is hitting the water in spring 2022, sailing from the UK to islands and cities in Europe, including late-night and overnight stays in Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon and Belgium.