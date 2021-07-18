Tarragona

Disney and MSC Ships Leave on CDC Test Cruises

MSC Meraviglia

Two more cruise ships are hoping to score a CDC Conditional Sailing Certificate upon the successful completion of simulated voyages, better known as test cruises, with volunteer passengers aboard.

The Disney Dream sailed from Port Canaveral on Friday, while the MSC Meraviglia sailed from Miami on Friday.

Officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sailed with Royal Caribbean International on the Freedom of the Seas test cruise in June, and are expected to be aboard with both Disney and MSC to observe COVID-19 related health and safety measures. 

If approved, the Conditional Sailing Certificate allows a cruise ship to operate with less than 95 percent vaccinated guests aboard, which many cruise operators believe is needed to continue to appeal to families with children. 

