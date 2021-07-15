Carnival Breeze Returns to Cruising from Galveston

The Carnival Breeze has become the third cruise ship back in service for Carnival Cruise Line, as the ship embarked guests on Thursday in Galveston, Texas.

It is set to depart on a four-day cruise from Galveston,.

The ship is the line’s third to resume service, following the sailings of Carnival Vista from Galveston and Carnival Horizon from Miami in early July.

“We’re delighted that Carnival Breeze is our first ship to return operating short cruise itineraries and our second ship to resume from the Port of Galveston,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Short cruises are very popular with our guests – roughly half our fleet operates cruises of five days or less – so we are excited to broaden our itinerary offerings to include these convenient and affordable getaways.”

Today’s sailing will visit Cozumel while five-day cruises departing on Mondays and Saturdays call at Cozumel and Costa Maya or Progreso, Mexico.

Later this month, Carnival Miracle begins sailing Alaska cruises and the line’s newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, sets sail for the first time from Port Canaveral.